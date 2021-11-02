Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System awards $100,000 in grants to school districts

Mayo Clinic Health System plans to offer this annual award program to school districts for the 2022–2023 school year.(KEYC News Now)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System’s School and Student Support Grant Program is awarding $100,000 in grant money to 20 K-12 school districts intended to improve the health of youth and families in Northwest Wisconsin.

Richard Helmers, M.D., Regional Vice President Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, says they recognize schools are a central part of a community.

“Mayo Clinic Health System is committed to improving the health of our patients and local communities,” Helmers, M.D. said. “This grant was inspired because we recognize that schools are a central part of a community and play a vital role in supporting the health of children and their families. We are honored to support local school districts in their efforts to help students build resiliency and establish lifelong healthy behaviors.”

According to a release from Mayo Clinic Health System, this year, the School and Student Support Grant Program benefited initiatives that address nutrition and physical activity, including purchasing a greenhouse and hydroponic unit to teach students how to grow lettuce, purchasing food for a school food pantry and conducting backpack programs, and building raised garden beds and outdoor learning spaces.

Several approved projects addressed mental and emotional well-being, including creating outdoor sensory and peace paths with calming garden for students, implementing the Second Step Program, supporting the Positive Intervention Behavior Rewards Program, and advancing social and emotional learning curriculums.

Other projects include targeted mentoring and after-school programming.

Mayo Clinic Health System says they plan to offer this annual award program to school districts for the 2022–2023 school year.

