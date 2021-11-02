Advertisement

MISSING: 16-year-old Camp Douglas girl last seen Sunday morning

Mariah Davis, 16
Mariah Davis, 16(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are looking for a 16-year-old Camp Douglas girl who was last seen on Sunday morning, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office reports Tuesday.

Police stated that Mariah Davis was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Camp Douglas.

Authorities described her as standing 5′4″, weighing about 225 pounds and having brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, a black coat and white shoes. She also has a tattoo on her left hand of a smiley face, the sheriff’s office added.

Davis may be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with license plate number AMB1315.The sheriff’s office noted the car has a dent on the passenger side rear door.

Police say she may be in Tomah.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 that Davis’ disappearance and that of 16-year-old Angelina Starkey, who was reported missing about 15 minutes before Davis, are unrelated.

