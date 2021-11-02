Open enrollment begins for federal health care marketplace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials urged Wisconsinites to sign up for health coverage on the federal marketplace during open enrollment, which launched Monday.

All Wisconsinites are eligible to be enrolled in one of the health plans from Monday through Jan 15, 2022. Those who already have health insurance through this marketplace can renew it, change it or update their plans, Governor Tony Evers explained.

“This pandemic has only underscored that we should be working to make sure everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare,” Gov. Evers said. “I urge folks to shop around on the marketplace and take advantage of the new, lower insurance rates that are available right now.”

Evers also noted that the enrollment period lasts a few weeks longer than last year.

Those who are interested can call 2-1-1 or go online for more information.

