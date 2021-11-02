Advertisement

Panda Express opens in Eau Claire

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fast-casual restaurant opened its doors and drive-thru Tuesday.

Panda Express, which is located on the corner of London Road and Clairemont Avenue, opened for business Tuesday.

The chain, which originated in Glendale, Calif. in 1983, serves up Chinese-inspired meals. Panda Express also touts its community support, with over $11 million donated and nearly 100,000 events to its credit.

Eau Claire’s restaurant location will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is closed on Sundays. The Eau Claire location is supported by the Panda Express app for pick-up, delivery, or drive-thru orders.

