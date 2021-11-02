Advertisement

People’s Maps Commission releases redistricting proposals

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The nonpartisan redistricting commission established by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released its proposed legislative maps Tuesday.

The People’s Maps Commission released its proposals for the State Assembly, Senate and congressional districts.

The commission’s goal was to create fair maps free from partisan influence.

“For years, the people of this state have asked their elected officials for nonpartisan redistricting. For years, the people of this state has demanded better and and fairer maps,” Evers said. “And for years, the people of this state have gone ignored.”

He said the current maps, which were passed a decade ago by the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate and signed into law by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, were drawn to favor Republicans.

Known as gerrymandering, it’s when lawmakers draw maps to try and favor a political party.

State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, an outspoken opponent of the practice, said the commission’s work is how map-drawing should work.

“This is how it’s supposed to happen,” he said. “No legislators involved. No one who’s going to benefit involved other than the state of Wisconsin, other than the citizens, who will benefit if we actually have fair maps.”

Though the commission released its maps Tuesday, they aren’t guaranteed to become Wisconsin’s districts. That power belongs to the legislature though the governor can veto its proposals.

Legislative Republicans recently released their own maps.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, called them fair, adding lawmakers considered proposals considered from citizens across the state including the People’s Maps Commission.

Evers called the maps “gerrymandering 2.0.”

“I want to be clear today. If the Republican maps come to me as they are currently drafted, I’ll veto them, it’s just simple as that,” he said. “Wisconsinites want fair maps and they want nonpartisan redistricting.”

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said Monday the maps need to be completed by March 1, 2022.

Evers said the state will meet that deadline.

If the governor and lawmakers can’t come to an agreement on maps, courts will likely be forced to draw them. There is currently pending redistricting litigation in both state and federal court.

WEAU reached out to several Republican lawmakers from the Chippewa Valley. Some weren’t available for comment. Others did not get back to us.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Michael Radke of Luck is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after a...
Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
The crash happened on the Barron County-Polk County state line Saturday afternoon.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after crash west of Cumberland Saturday
Federal background checks for gun purchases climbed 40% last year to a record 39.7 million.
Wisconsin gun dealers struggle with ammunition shortages
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury seated for homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Latest News

Panda Express opened its doors and drive-thru Tuesday, Nov. 2 in Eau Claire, Wis.
Panda Express opens in Eau Claire
Skin Cancer Patients See 99% Success Rate
BUDDY CHECK: Skin Cancer Patients See 99% Success Rate with Mohs Procedure
People's Maps Commission
People's Maps Commission Unveils Final Version
CVTC adds VR simulation training to firefighting program
CVTC adds virtual reality to firefighting training