Pepin County Sheriff’s Office Christmas for Kids

Sponsors will drop gift(s) back off at the Sheriff’s Office and they will coordinate getting the gifts out to the family.(MaxPixel's contributors | https://www.maxpixel.net/)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is announcing they will again be helping connect less fortunate kids in the community with gifts for Christmas.

According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, there is a Christmas tree in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. On that tree are ornaments that specify the gender, age, and a couple of other tidbits of information about a child people can sponsor.

They ask that sponsors spend around $50 on each child they sponsor. Sponsors will drop gift(s) back off at the Sheriff’s Office and they will coordinate getting the gifts out to the family.

All children and gifts remain anonymous. More information is provided at the time people first pick up an ornament.

People can also send the Sheriff’s Office a private message with questions.

