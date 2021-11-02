Prestige of Art & Community to showcase local talent while benefitting Chippewa Valley non-profits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prestige Auto Corporation in Eau Claire has new project in the works, one that involves local artists alongside the Chippewa Valley’s charities and non-profits.

Prestige of Art & Community provides an opportunity for artists of all ages to showcase their skills—with the chance to win a cash prize—all while helping our community.

Those who are interested are being asked to create one piece of artwork on canvas inspired by a local charity or nonprofit in the area.

For example you could choose Feed My People Food Bank and paint a table of food or volunteers packaging food, another example Prestige gives could be art representing animals from the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire could be portrayed by incorporating the color purple to represent domestic violence awareness.

Event Organizer Nick Mattoon says they are hoping to involve as many local artists as possible.

“We were just finding a way that we could be more involved and I like art and was thinking about we could do that would bring in more local talent and get artists more involved in our community and just came up with the idea of giving back to local charities as well,” says Mattoon. “You can be in high school you can be 80 we don’t care we just want to see more artwork.”

Artists may use the medium of their choosing such as acrylic paint, oil paint, watercolor, charcoal, maybe a collage. However the art must be on a 24″ by 36″ canvas.

The deadline to submit artwork is November 20 and you can drop your canvas off at Prestige Auto located on Highway 93 on or before that deadline.

Voting will be open to the public during the week of November 22 via the Prestige Auto website, Facebook page as well as our website.

The three artists with the highest amounts of votes on their paintings will be announced on November 30, and for the entirety of the month of December the first-place winning artist will have their painting on display inside Prestige Auto, alongside a donation box for the corresponding charity.

Prestige Auto has announced they will also match the donations up to $5,000 with all proceeds going directly to the charity corresponding to the winning painting.

“We really want people, when they hear Prestige, to think involvement within the community, giving back in a meaningful, unique way,” says Madeline Nelson, social media and marketing coordinator with Prestige Auto Corporation.

“First place winner gets $500, second place gets $300 and third place gets $200 so that money goes directly in the artists’ pocket and that’s kind of our way of saying thank you in addition to giving back to the local charities,” says Nelson.

Winners will be announced via social media, as well as contacted via email upon determination.

You may contact Madeline Nelson at mnelson@prestigeautocorp.com or call 715-839-5421 (work) with any questions.

Prestige of Art & Community. (Prestige Auto Corp.)

Charity/Organization and Theme Examples (not restricted or limited to)

- Sojourner House: art inspired by the tragedy of homelessness in the community, portrait of an individual experiencing homelessness

- Boys & Girls Club Greater Chippewa Valley: art representing children performing a play on stage

- Children’s Charities: art representing a child reading a book

- Family Resource Center: art representing parents playing with their children

- Junior Achievement of Wisconsin North and West Central Region: art representing tutors/volunteers teaching children

- Eau Claire County Humane Association: art representing a dog, cat, rabbit, etc.

- Bolton Refuge House: art incorporating the color purple to represent Domestic Violence Awareness Month - Feed My People Food Bank: art representing a table of food, volunteers packaging food, etc.

