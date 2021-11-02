School District of La Crosse addressing mental health concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students in the School District of La Crosse may be back in the classroom this year, but many are struggling to return to regular school routines.

“We’re seeing increased levels of social anxiety, kids reporting feeling lonely, disconnected from peers and from others,” Director of Student Services Aimee Zabrowski said.

In addition, Zabrowski says the academic hangover from the pandemic is only heightening the strain on students.

“We had a year of school, more than a year of school where we were virtual or hybrid, and that lead to some academic delays,” Zabrowski explained. “There’s this increased pressure all around of, well we need to make up academically, but that adds stress and anxiety to students that sometimes are out of practice with those school habits.”

As a result, a group of students spoke out to the school board last month, pleading for a greater investment into mental health resources.

The district is using the Project AWARE grant to create more opportunities for students to connect with mental health professionals.

The grant helped fund a partnership with Gundersen Health System, adding personnel to make up for the busy schedules of school guidance counselors.

“We have what’s called a Student/Family Assistance program, which employs two full-time mental health providers right within our schools to provide early intervention services for students who need it,” Community Services Director Curt Teff said.

Teff adds there’s a continued search for outside partnerships to bolster mental health resources, but says more work can still be done within the district itself.

“There are a number of things that schools can do internally to help address growing concerns, things that we can do universally for all students like teaching social emotional learning skills, and some of our schools are teaching mindfulness skills,” Teff explained.

The district is also looking to implement mental health screenings, along with training staff to be able to better identify warning signs of anxiety or depression.

