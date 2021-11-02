School District of La Crosse releases student assessment results

LA CROSSE Wis. (WEAU) -The School District of La Crosse is sharing results of the Wisconsin Student Assessment System (WSAS) exams given to students during the 2020-21 school year.

According to a release from the School District of La Crosse, assessments were administered to students in spring 2021 following standard in-person test taking procedures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Spring of 2020, the WSAS exams were waived so the last comparable data is from the Spring of 2019. In the state of Wisconsin, proficiency rates declined from those of 2019. However, students in the School District of La Crosse fared better than the rest of the state.

On nearly every WSAS assessment and with nearly every reference group the rate of proficiency decline was less than the state average.

Knowing that gaps would exist with pandemic learning, the School District says there are strategic actions taking place in the district over the next several school years to close learning gaps and exceed previous learning levels.

The School District of La Crosse received federal funding through ESSER dollars that they say is being invested in making a positive difference for students. The focus is moving the needle for students academically, social-emotionally, and behaviorally to have the greatest positive impact on students with the funds available.

Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, Dr. Michael Lichucki, says it is a testament to hard work.

“Pandemic instruction and learning is not the ideal learning environment for many,” Dr. Lichucki said. “Despite the unprecedented challenges, the educators and students of the School District of La Crosse persevered and it is a testament to the hard work of students, families, and our educators that pandemic learning loss was less than the rest of the state.”

Results from the WSAS are a foundational component of the state-legislated school and district report cards that will be issued later this month.

