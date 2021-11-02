Sex offender to live in Black River Falls following release

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender is set to be released and live in Black River Falls. 41-year-old Leaf Boulding is scheduled to be released on November 2.

The Black River Falls Police Department says he’ll be living at 5 S. Roosevelt Road.

Boulding was previously convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child. He’ll be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections - Black River Falls office.

