Traffic deaths hit 15-year high: Wisconsin reflects trends in new report

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recent crashes in Wisconsin are illustrating a nationwide trend. According to new data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic deaths are hitting a 15-year high, and the trends in this new report are reflected in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says there were more than 20,000 road fatalities in the first six months of 2021. That’s the highest total for that period since 2006.

“When you look at historic levels of fatalities they do unfortunately ebb and flow,” says David Noyce, The Executive Director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory. “Some years are higher than expected, some years are lower than expect. But we are seeing a definite trend here that makes it more than just a random event.”

Preliminary state Department of Transportation data shows 510 traffic fatalities so far this year. On average that number is around 580. But with 2021 quickly coming to an end, it is likely that average will be met; especially with more drivers on the roads -- following the peak of the pandemic.

“The transportation research community is all studying the impacts of the pandemic as we speak,” said Noyce. “The behaviors change, situations change, it’s stress change.”

Last year Wisconsin saw 593 traffic fatalities. That’s the second highest number of traffic fatalities since 2016, according to the DOT; only one less than the 594 deaths in 2017.

The sad reality is new drivers -- teens and young adults are often involved. Their deaths shaking communities.

“It’s not just being a new driver and being unfamiliar with handling the vehicle in unique situations, there’s a higher level of distraction, high level of alcohol and other drug use,” said Noyce. “We also see an extremely high level of not using a seatbelt.”

But in other cases, it’s not always the drivers fault. Sometimes there are more factors involved.

“It’s not always the teens are involved, like in the Middleton crash.”

With engineering, education and enforcement, Noyce hopes to see the death toll decline.

“It’s hard to find one solution that will solve this tremendous problem like we have,” he said.

