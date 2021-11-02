Advertisement

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.

Players were told of the decision during a team meeting on Tuesday afternoon, school President Michael Elliot wrote in the email.

In a statement to NBC15 News following the announcement, Elliot said the school already filed an immediate appeal. However, neither the statement nor an email sent to Edgewood families offered any hope that a successful appeal - no matter how quickly it came - could result in the team being able to play this weekend.

The WIAA brackets already show Kewaskum, whom the Crusaders beat 40-0 last week, now scheduled to play in the next round. Kewaskum’s Athletics Director Jason Piittmann told NBC15 News he learned about the ruling around 1 p.m. Tuesday. After conferring with the coaching staff and players, the team told the WIAA they would be ready to play this weekend.

After that, the Kewaksum players, who just a few hours earlier were expecting to hand in their equipment, started watching film and practicing for Saturday’s night game. They will kick off against Columbus at 7 p.m.

Elliott went on to say that Edgewood officials have also started reviewing their legal options.

