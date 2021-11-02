Advertisement

USPS Operation Santa accepting application letters for 2021 Program

USPS said the program is intended to help deserving families experience a happy holiday season.
(USPS Twitter)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s time to start making a wish list for the 2021 holiday season.

The US Postal Service announced Monday they are accepting letters for their Operation Santa program, geared towards families who are feeling financial pressure during the holiday season.

Participants can create a wish list to send to Santa, with the chances of their list being adopted by a donor. More specific wish lists have better chances of their requests being granted, USPS said.

The non-denominational USPS program is 109 years old this year and has helped thousands of families in need during the holidays. USPS said the program is intended to help deserving families experience a happy holiday season.

Letters must include a full return address and First-Class Mail Forever stamp and should be sent to Santa’s “official” workshop address— Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888

Wish lists must be postmarked through USPS by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to Operation Santa through Dec. 15

