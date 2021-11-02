Wisconsin DNR suggests composting leftover pumpkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Now that Halloween is gone, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a few ideas about what to do with the sad jack-o-lanterns sitting around your home.
The DNR says a little more than 20% of all municipal solid waste sent to landfills are food waste and scraps.
Officials say a great way to lower that percentage is by backyard composting pumpkins.
If you can’t compost at home, you can also check for an area compost company, or a municipal site, that will accept pumpkins.
In addition, you can also consider donating pumpkins to a farm or an animal rescue if it’s free from candle wax and paint.
CLICK HERE to learn more about composting in Wisconsin.
