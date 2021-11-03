Advertisement

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday.

The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.

11/2/2021 8:33:22 PM (GMT -5:00)

