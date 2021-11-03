Cadott High School hosts open house Tuesday to showcase technology and engineering department

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - High school students in Chippewa County had a chance to showcase their equipment-operating skills.

Cadott High School hosted a technology and engineering open house on Tuesday. Student members of Cadott SkillsUSA organized the event, which aims to bring awareness to the technology and engineering department.

“There’s all sorts of opportunity in the skilled trades area, manufacturing, construction, whatever,” David Goodman, technology and engineering instructor, said. “It doesn’t matter who I talk to, whether it’s someone in construction, manufacturing, or whatever, one thing they are looking for is skilled workers.”

Students ran equipment to manufacture European skull mounting hardware. Tuesday’s event is the second open house the technology and engineering department has put on, and the hope is to do more in the future.

According to the School District of Cadott Community website, SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives, working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.

SkillsUSA is recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as the student organization for middle and high school technology and engineering education programs. For more information, you can visit the SkillsUSA website.

