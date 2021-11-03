Chippewa Valley organizations restore home for Eau Claire mom

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marlie Sabelko has been searching for a home to call her own since 2019.

“I’ve had trouble finding housing due to things in my background or things in my past,” Sabelko said.

Now, her wish is coming true thanks to three Chippewa Valley organizations and volunteers.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” Sabelko said. “I guess I never thought that this would ever be happening in my life, but I’m very thankful for all these people.”

John Dawson is the executive director of the Chippewa Valley Habitat for humanity.

“Habitat does affordable housing,” Dawson said. “That’s our key goal to put families into houses that they typically couldn’t afford.”

With the help of the Eau Claire Housing Authority and Royal Credit Union, Dawson was able to assist Sabelko in finding a home for her and her daughter.

“This is a house that was gifted by the housing authority of Eau Claire,” Dawson said. “It’s really a partnership we’re putting together with Habitat for Humanity, Royal Credit Union, and the housing authority.”

Dawson says there is an application process for picking who gets a home. He stresses it’s not a free home, but affordable.

“They take out mortgages just like everyone else, it just makes the house a little less expensive,” Dawson said. “The reason they can get it less expensive is because of the volunteers that put in their time, we get donations materials, et cetera.”

On Wednesday, a group of volunteers with Consumer Direct Care Network traveled from around Wisconsin to help with the restoration of the home.

Sabelko and her daughter have been living with her parents. Now, Sabelko is looking forward to moving into a home of her own.

“To decorate it all and to make Laine’s room into what she wants,” Sabelko said. “Just for her to be happy and for her to be excited to want to come home.”

Sabelko says if you’re thinking of applying to own a habitat home, to not let pride get in the way.

“If you need help just reach out definitely because you can’t get help if you don’t ask for it,” Sabelko said.

Sabelko and her daughter will be able to move into their new home in December.

