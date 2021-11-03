Community helping Rotary Lights with repairs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse community is bound and determined to get Rotary Lights up and running on time.

That’s not an easy task, especially after cords used to power the lights were recently damaged and stolen.

Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens put out the call for help to make up for the more than $10,000 setback, and the people of La Crosse answered.

“This project belongs to the entire community, and they were a little ticked off that somebody would damage it or interfere with it at all,” Stephens said. “So the response has been from individuals, from electrical warehouses, everybody has come forward to help out to make sure that we’re back on track.”

The cords were taken off of dozens of electrical pedestals, equipment that volunteer electrician Dan Mutch says plays a crucial role in the display.

“Without these pedestals in the park, the volunteer groups that come in to wrap the trees and put the lights up in the trees, they can’t plug them in because we have no place to plug it in,” Mutch explained.

Mutch joined others in the repair process on Wednesday, hoping for a quick turnaround as opening day approaches.

“Because of the outpouring support of the community, in the next week-and-a-half to two weeks we’ll have all of the pedestals back in the park,” Mutch said.

The 27th annual Rotary Lights celebration is still expected to open on Friday, Nov. 26 following a parade.

