DNR prepares for busy gun deer season

Safety reminders and chronic wasting disease were the main topics of conversation.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin’s deer hunting season is the busiest time of the year in the state.

According to the DNR, it draws even more people than Packers games or the State Fair.

The DNR held a virtual briefing on the upcoming gun deer season. Safety reminders and chronic wasting disease were the main topics of conversation.

The DNR also offered tips to those planning to hit the woods later this month.

Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program Specialist, says one issue is the ammo supply.

“We do have some deer hunters that they don’t really flip that switch until now and one of the issues is the ammunition supply and so don’t be waiting until the day before the season if you feel like you need a box of ammunition to get through the season,” Pritzl said.

Gun deer season starts Nov. 20 and runs through the 28.

