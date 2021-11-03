Expo to be held Thursday in Merrill to help veterans, dependents understand available benefits
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Military veterans and their dependents are invited to a benefits expo Thursday in Merrill.
Rick Wolf of the Lincoln County Veteran Services office said there will be 30 entities at the expo. Including more than just the VA.
“Nonprofits that either intersect with the VA or provide something beyond what the VA has. So you got Patriot K-9s. They’ll train companion dogs for veterans. The Department of Workforce Development will be there with their vet liaison... They’re not VA entities, but almost all exclusively work with veterans.
Wolf said the expo is a way for veterans and their families to understand what else is out there.
Wolf said attending the expo is still beneficial for veterans that already do receive benefits. He said while there may not be any new benefits the eligibility for current programs is always evolving.
One of the overlooked services is the Cap telephone, or captioning phone.
“What they’ll do is they’ll come in and install these phones for hard of hearing that have screen large screens on them that allow for teletext. Or some of them do video. And that’s totally free to the veteran,” Wolf said.
The Northwoods Veterans Post is also home to the REBOOT Combat Recovery course. The program is a national program that helps veterans, active-duty military and their families heal from service-related trauma.
Veterans are also encouraged to stop by and have a free brat.
The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 at 601 Johnson St., in Merrill. There is no pre-registration and there is no cost to attend.
The public can attend the expo for the purpose of obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. The Wisconsin National Guard COVID Response Task Force will be present to give out Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines. As well as boosters for those 65 and older.
Entities to be in attendance at the Veterans Expo
United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement – Wisconsin
Humana
Veteran Outreach and Recovery
Lincoln County Veteran Services
Marathon County Veteran Services
Green Bay-Wausau Vet Center
Department of Workforce Development (DWD)
FSET FoodShare Employment and Training
Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)
Outreach Education Installations (CapTel Phones)
North Center Community Action Program - NCCAP
Midstate Independent Living
Northcentral Technical College
Nicolet College
Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Spooner
VA Northwoods Veterans Cemetery
Salvation Army - Tomahawk
Salvation Army/St. Vincent DePaul - Merrill
Center for Veteran Issues
VA Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)
Camp American Legion
Reboot Combat Recovery
Patriot K9s’ of Wisconsin
Tomah VAMC Whole Health
Tomah VAMC Social Worker Team
Tomah VAMC Community Care
Tomah VAMC Suicide Prevention
HUD-VASH
VFW Post 1638
Healthy Minds Coalition
Wisconsin National Guard COVID Response Task Force
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.