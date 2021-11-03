Advertisement

Hammerin’ Braves win 1st WS crown since 1995, rout Astros

The Atlanta Braves beat Houston on the road to win their first World Series since 1995
The Atlanta Braves beat Houston on the road to win their first World Series since 1995(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Jorge Soler hit his third home run of the Series, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson also connected.

Max Fried threw six innings in the signature pitching performance of the Series.

Steadied by 66-year-old manager Brian Snitker, an organization man for four decades, the underdog Braves won the franchise’s fourth title.

Consider it a tribute to the greatest Braves player of them all, Mr. Hank Aaron. The Hall of Fame slugger died Jan. 22 at 86, still rooting for his old team, and his legacy was stamped all over this Series.

The loss denied 72-year-old Astros manager Dusty Baker the crown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/2/2021 10:41:14 PM (GMT -5:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Michael Radke of Luck is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after a...
Man charged with homicide in Polk County shooting
Mariah Davis, 16
MISSING: 16-year-old Camp Douglas girl last seen Sunday morning
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
On Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a...
Authorities release name of man who died in Taylor County incident
Angelina Starkey, 16
Juneau Co. authorities search for 16-year-old girl last seen Friday

Latest News

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons
Macks head back to state
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, November 2nd
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
SportScene 13 for Monday, November 1st