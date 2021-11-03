Advertisement

Harvest Bazaar & Bake Sale

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The annual Saving Grace Harvest Bazaar & Bake Sale is Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the church in Eau Claire.

Margaret Crandall, with Saving Grace, says the bazaar features needlework, woodcrafts, cherished treasures, silent auction, Christmas items, baked goods and Lefse.

Fresh caramel rolls and coffee will be served.

The church is located at 2124 EastRidge Center in Eau Claire

