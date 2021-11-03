Advertisement

Chippewa Falls man charged with homicide enters plea, headed to trial

A 12 person jury trial will be on Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.(WRDW)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man was charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May in Lake Hallie.

Court records show 38-year-old Christopher Peterson was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and hit-and-run resulting in death.

The Chippewa County criminal complaint says law enforcement officers were called to County Highway OO and 30th Avenue in Lake Hallie.

Officials identified the victim as 60-year-old Dennis Mohr, who had been noted to be pulling a yellow wagon with personal items.

Nov 3. Court records shows a not guilty plea entered on all counts. Jury Trial and Motion Hearing have been scheduled. Bond continued.

