Menards serving as Toy Drive drop site

People can experience the decorated trees, colorful lights, displays and Christmas décor that...
People can experience the decorated trees, colorful lights, displays and Christmas décor that make up the Enchanted Forest.(KFYR)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menards is announcing they are serving as a Toy Drive drop site.

According to a release from Menards, they will have a drop box near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents from now through the end of Nov.

Menards stores will also be decorating to get shoppers into the Holiday spirit.

A growing tradition in the Midwest for more than fifty years, people can experience the magic of Christmas by visiting the Enchanted Forest at Menards.

People can experience the decorated trees, colorful lights, displays and Christmas décor that make up the Enchanted Forest.

