Oakwood Hills Senior Living donation drive begins Nov. 10

By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual drive to support the communities in the Chippewa Valley begins next week.

Oakwood Hills Senior Living is hosting its annual winter donation drive, which begins on Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12.

Items sought for the drive include non-perishable food items, hats and gloves. In addition, brand-new unwrapped toys can be donated as part of the facility’s Toys-4-Tots campaign, which goes until Dec. 10.

Oakwood Hills Senior Living General Manager Jennifer Schoff said the drive is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community.

“It’s really important to our residents and to us as a company because it allows us as a community to give back to the community and that feels really good, especially after a year like we had last year,” Schoff said.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 at Oakwood Hills Senior Living, located at 4316 Oakwood Hills Parkway in Eau Claire. At 11 a.m. each day of the drive, the facility is providing hot homemade soup to go for anyone brining in food items to donate. Anyone contributing to the drive will get a raffle ticket and be entered to win a prize.

