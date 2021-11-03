Packers react to ‘shocking’ news of Rodgers’ reported COVID-19 positive test

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers are still reeling from the news that Aaron Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday’s game.

Aaron Rodgers will be placed on the NFL’s COVID-19/Reserve list. He’s also reportedly unvaccinated.

“Just shocked, yeah. You come in and no guy out there. Just shocking more than anything,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

But for as shocking as the news was, running back Aaron Jones and the team seemed to support Aaron Rodgers’ personal health decision to not get vaccinated.

“I don’t think it’s a selfish decision. There are guys across the league who are not vaccinated. To say they aren’t a leader on the team, that’s not true,” Jones said.

Regardless of Rodgers’ vaccination choice, the Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and are forced to adjust. Second-year quarterback Jordan Love will make his first career start in that game, barring a future positive test.

“It’s a great challenge for us. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We all have to prepare to the best of our ability and get a win. I mean, that’s the mindset,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

“It’s time for some of the young leaders, like myself, to step up,” added Jones.

And Love appears ready to play in his first career start. When Matt LaFleur told him he was starting, LaFleur saw something in Love’s demeanor.

“I didn’t see any flinch in him. I think he’s excited about the opportunity and he’ll give it everything he has,” LaFleur said.

“He’s the same player whether he’s starting or not starting. He’s a joy and a young leader,” added Jones.

