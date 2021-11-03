Police respond to reports of shots fired in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a disturbance.

The incident took place on Selma street between Truax Boulevard and 3rd Street.

There is currently no word on injuries. Eau Claire Police Public Information Officer Josh Miller confirmed to WEAU that shots were fired.

Squad cars are blocking off the block. No one has been asked to leave their homes in the area, and one ambulance was seen on the scene and now left.

This is an active investigation.

