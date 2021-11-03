Providers release details about start dates for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is announcing its approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11, and vaccine administrators in Wisconsin are announcing the first dates to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children.

Children-sized doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were approved Tuesday by CDC advisers and given final approval from CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that it also was approving the vaccines pending guidance from the CDC on how to administer them.

Several vaccine providers have announced when they will start giving the doses in Wisconsin. All of them have said they are awaiting clinical guidance and for vaccinators to be trained and review the guidance.

Here are some of the announced start dates from some of Wisconsin’s vaccine providers:

A parent or guardian will need to attend the vaccination appointment at any COVID-19 vaccine provider. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the approval for children ages 5 to 11, you can visit the CDC website.

