Providers release details about start dates for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination
WISCONSIN (WEAU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is announcing its approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11, and vaccine administrators in Wisconsin are announcing the first dates to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children.
Children-sized doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were approved Tuesday by CDC advisers and given final approval from CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that it also was approving the vaccines pending guidance from the CDC on how to administer them.
Several vaccine providers have announced when they will start giving the doses in Wisconsin. All of them have said they are awaiting clinical guidance and for vaccinators to be trained and review the guidance.
Here are some of the announced start dates from some of Wisconsin’s vaccine providers:
- Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Northwest Wisconsin that will provide the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 include Barron, Bloomer, Chetek, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Glenwood City, Menomonie, Mondovi, Osseo and Rice Lake. Minnesota locations include Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna, Red Wing, Fairmont, Mankato, New Prague, Rochester, and Kasson. Mayo Clinic will begin offering the vaccine on Friday, Nov. 5. You can find out more on the Mayo Clinic vaccine website.
- Prevea Health will offer the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at 11 locations in Wisconsin, including Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Menomonie, Mondovi and Rice Lake. Prevea will begin offering the vaccine on Monday, Nov. 8, which is the same day that appointments can first be scheduled. You can find out more on the Prevea vaccine website.
- Marshfield Clinic did not offer a firm start date for offering the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, but said that pending CDC guidelines and administrative setup, could begin as early as Friday, Nov. 5 or early next week. Any parent interested in getting the vaccine for their child should fill out a form on the Marshfield Clinic website.
- Walgreens will begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Saturday, Nov. 6 at select locations. Appointments can be scheduled on Walgreens’ website, through the Walgreens app, or by calling. For more information, you can visit the Walgreens website.
- CVS Health/CVS Pharmacy will begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Sunday, Nov. 7 at select locations. Appointments can be scheduled on the CVS website.
A parent or guardian will need to attend the vaccination appointment at any COVID-19 vaccine provider. For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine and the approval for children ages 5 to 11, you can visit the CDC website.
