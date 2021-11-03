Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new report.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Wednesday morning, adding that the Green Bay superstar will not be able to play this Sunday in the team’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.

Rodgers has said publicly that he’s vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

