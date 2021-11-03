Advertisement

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new report.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted the news Wednesday morning, adding that the Green Bay superstar will not be able to play this Sunday in the team’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback.

Rodgers has said publicly that he’s vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available

