Sen. Johnson hosts panel highlighting people claiming to be harmed by COVID-19 vaccines

Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced...
Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced life-altering side-effects from various COVID vaccinations Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.(Gray TV)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is giving a stage to people who claim they were harmed by COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tuesday, Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced life-altering side-effects from various COVID vaccinations.

One panelist, who says she experienced adverse side effects from the vaccine, called for a federal safety net for others who are also injured.

Another woman at the meeting claimed that those who catch COVID receive medical help, while those who have adverse side effects to vaccines are ignored.

The panel included researches and doctors who generally agreed vaccines have a role in fighting the pandemic, but also cautioned against mandating them.

Johnson said the panel is not about creating fear or increasing vaccine hesitancy, but says federal health officials aren’t being honest when they say the vaccines are safe and effective, and shouldn’t be mandated.

“I had COVID,” Johnson said. “I’ve had my antibodies tested as my doctor told me. I’ve got a whopping level of antibodies.”

Johnson also spoke about his personal vaccination decision.

“Again, natural immunity should be strong, pretty long-lasting, which is the case of very, you know, many, many illnesses, many viruses,” Johnson said. “And so there’s no reason for me to get a vaccine.”

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fact page maintains the vaccines are safe and effective. It also acknowledges the existence of some of the adverse effects discussed at Johnson’s roundtable, and says COVID vaccines are under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

