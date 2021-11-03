Advertisement

Sex offender to be released and live in Whitehall

He will register as a sex offender with law enforcement officials as required by law and will...
He will register as a sex offender with law enforcement officials as required by law and will be living in Whitehall, Wis.(About Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Whitehall, Wis. (WEAU) - The Whitehall Police Department is releasing information of a sex offender to be released and live in Whitehall, Wis.

According to a release from the Police Department, Gerald Obernberger will be released from prison on Oct. 19, 2021 on his sentence for 2nd degree sexual assualt of a child and 3rd degree sexual assault.

Obernberger will move to Whitehall on Nov. 4, 2021. He will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He has specific rules of extended supervision which include: electronic monitoring, no contact with the victims, no unsupervised contact with minors, no tavern, not to consume alcohol or drugs, and not to be at schools, parks or playgrounds.

He will register as a sex offender with law enforcement officials as required by law and will be living in Whitehall, Wis.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Mariah Davis, 16
16-year-old Camp Douglas girl found safe
Angelina Starkey, 16
Missing Juneau Co. 16-year-old girl last seen Friday found safe
On Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a...
Authorities release name of man who died in Taylor County incident
Smallmouth bass with Largemouth Bass Virus.
Virus confirmed in smallmouth bass near Door County

Latest News

Mariah Davis, 16
16-year-old Camp Douglas girl found safe
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
People can experience the decorated trees, colorful lights, displays and Christmas décor that...
Menards serving as Toy Drive drop site
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children Ages 5-11