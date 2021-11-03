Whitehall, Wis. (WEAU) - The Whitehall Police Department is releasing information of a sex offender to be released and live in Whitehall, Wis.

According to a release from the Police Department, Gerald Obernberger will be released from prison on Oct. 19, 2021 on his sentence for 2nd degree sexual assualt of a child and 3rd degree sexual assault.

Obernberger will move to Whitehall on Nov. 4, 2021. He will be under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He has specific rules of extended supervision which include: electronic monitoring, no contact with the victims, no unsupervised contact with minors, no tavern, not to consume alcohol or drugs, and not to be at schools, parks or playgrounds.

He will register as a sex offender with law enforcement officials as required by law and will be living in Whitehall, Wis.

