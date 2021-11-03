Wisconsin DNR encouraging hunters to once again donate deer to food pantries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork last week, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were above normal across the state. The southern two tiers of counties received significant rain, while the rest of the state received less than an inch. Harvest continues ahead of normal for both corn and soybeans. Most areas reported manure application. Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15% short, 78% adequate and 4% surplus. 61% of corn for grain was harvested, three days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average. The corn moisture content was reported at 19%.

The state soybean harvest was 84% complete, seven days behind last year but six days ahead of the average. Winter wheat was 97% planted. 85% of winter wheat has emerged, six days ahead of last year and more than two weeks ahead of normal. Pasture condition rated 67% good to excellent, four percentage points below the previous week. The fall tillage was 52% complete.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to agricultural producers who enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2020 crop year. The payments provide support to help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices for certain crops. USDA’s Farm Service Agency officials also are encouraging producers to contact their local USDA Service Centers to make or change elections and to enroll for 2022 ARC or PLC, providing future protections against market fluctuations. The election and enrollment period opened on October 18 and runs through March 15.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program to help stock food pantries this holiday season and support residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters have donated more than 94,000 deer, totaling more than 3.8 million pounds of venison distributed to Wisconsin food pantries.

