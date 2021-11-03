Advertisement

Wisconsin sheriff wants charges filed over nursing home vote

(WMTV)
(WMTV)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff is recommending that five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission be criminally charged for telling local elections officials to send absentee ballots to eight nursing home residents in 2020 instead of sending poll workers to oversee voting there during the coronavirus pandemic.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, a Republican, earlier called on state Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, to investigate election fraud allegations at Mount Pleasant’s Ridgewood Care Center.

Schmaling said so-called Special Voting Deputies should have been sent in to help residents who did not have the mental capacity to vote.

Kaul responded that county officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken. The commission has said no crimes were committed.

UPDATE TO THE VOTER INTEGRITY INVESTIGATION: Sheriff Schmaling stated, based upon multiple questions from various news...

Posted by Racine County Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced...
Sen. Johnson hosts panel highlighting people claiming to be harmed by COVID-19 vaccines
The Wis. Historical Society lifted a fishing canoe that dates back to the year 850.
1,200-year-old fishing canoe lifted from Lake Mendota

Latest News

NAT'L CANDY DAY WRAP
NAT'L CANDY DAY WRAP
Ifs & Buts Candy & Nuts getting an early start to National Candy Day Thursday.
No ifs, ands, or buts its National Candy Day
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (11/4/2021)
National Candy Day WEAU Live 3 (11/4/2021)
National Candy Day WEAU Live 3 (11/4/2021)
National Candy Day WEAU Live 2 (11/4/2021)
National Candy Day WEAU Live 2 (11/4/2021)