Alert issued for missing Juneau Co. teen who disappeared nearly a month ago

Tanaya Day
Tanaya Day(Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing person’s alert for a Mauston teen who has not been seen since she left school nearly a month ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tanaya Day attends Mauston High School and was supposed to get on the bus to come home on Oct. 7, but instead caught a ride to Black River Falls, where she has family. The alert noted that the 16-year-old also has family in LaCrosse, Madison, and Wisconsin Dells.

Day is described as standing 5′8″ tall. She has long, straight brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her right wrist. At the time she disappeared, Day was wearing black Adidas sweatpants, a light-colored sweater, and tennis shoes. She also carries a clear backpack and drawstring sports bag.

Day’s disappearance is the fourth time this week an endangered missing person’s alert was issued for 16-year-old girl from Juneau Co. All three teens previously reported missing, none of whom had been gone nearly as long as Day, have since been located and are safe, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

