Blugolds lead a project to rid Putnam Park of invasive plants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire biology students have a field day, working to remove the infestation of buckthorn in Putnam Park on campus.

Buckthorn is a plant from Europe brought across the pond for aesthetic purposes that outcompetes native plants for light and nutrients.

Buckthorn also produces chemicals that suppress the growth of some vegetation.

UWEC Student, David May, says Thursday’s lab is their first directly removing an invasive species.

“We were not gonna reduce say 10% of all buckthorn in the state of Wisconsin today with our work, but just knowing that we’re being involved, ya know, getting your foot in the door, and the smallest impact can ya know, change,” May said.

Buckthorn removal is part of UWEC’s planning for long-term conservation of Putnam Park.

