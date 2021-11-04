Advertisement

Brown County authorities ask for help finding man missing since Saturday

Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home in Howard on October 30, 2021. He drives a gray, 2016 Chevy Impala with plate 153 ZBN.(Provided by Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for a man from Howard who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Phillip Pociopa was last seen at his home on October 30 at about 6 P.M. Family and friends say it’s out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Pociopa drives a gray, 2016 model Chevy Impala with license plate 153 ZBN.

He’s in his early 30s.

Authorities just want to check on his welfare.

If you have information that could help locate him, please call the sheriff’s office at (920) 391-7450. You can also provide your tip anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, at http://www.432stop.com, or through the P3 app for iOS and Android devices.

