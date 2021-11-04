Chetek man found guilty of homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury has found a Barron County man guilty of killing another man who was in a relationship with his estranged wife.

Andrew Brunette, of Barron, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Wednesday during phase one of the trial that started Monday.

Thursday the jury also made a decision on phase two of the trial regarding Brunette’s plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect. The jury gave a verdict on two questions. They voted yes on the question of whether Brunette had a mental disease at the time of the murder, but also ruled that he knew what he was doing at the time of the murder.

Brunette was charged with killing Garrett Macone, 23, of Chetek in September of 2020. Investigators say Macone was in a relationship with Brunette’s wife while they were separated. brunette admitted he shot macone in the head as he was sleeping in bed.

Brunette is scheduled to be sentenced on January 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.