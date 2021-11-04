Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Chippewa Falls

Five on duty and six off duty personnel responded. No injuries were reported, and damage is estimated at $7,500.(Live 5)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Crews responded to a fire in Chippewa Falls Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Wednesday at 4:29 p.m., Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to smoke coming from a home at 12 W Birch Street.

First arriving units noted moderate smoke coming from the rear, upstairs corner of the two-story home. Firefighters confirmed all occupants were out of the home and they entered the home to find a small amount of fire in the upstairs corner wall.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and overhaul was performed to confirm the fire had not spread within the wall. No fire extension to the roof or downstairs was found. The fire was contained to the upstairs corner.

Five on duty and six off duty personnel responded. No injuries were reported, and damage is estimated at $7,500.

The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental.

