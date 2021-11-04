Former Altoona financial advisor enters not guilty plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Altoona-based financial advisor Michael Shillin pleas not guilty of the criminal charges he faces, that claim he lied to and defrauded clients.

A not guilty plea was entered for counts 1-9, and 10.

According to a federal indictment, Michael Shillin’s company managed nearly 3,000 accounts and more than $135 million.

However, he did so fraudulently. A Federal Grand Jury has indicted Shillin on nine counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud.

The indictment claims the owner of the now-defunct Shillin Wealth Management engaged in a scheme to defraud clients.

Investigators say he falsely told clients he made them hundreds of thousands of dollars by purchasing stock in companies, which the the securities and exchange commission says was a lie.

The indictment also charges Shillin with defrauding a bank by taking out more than 450,000 in loans using a client’s banking information.

Shillin’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 16, 20-22.

Pretrial motions due 6/6/2022.

Pretrial Motion Hearing set for 6/16/2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Final Pretrial Submissions due 7/18/2022.

Final Pretrial Conference set for 7/21/2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Final Hearing set for 8/3/2022 at 2:30 p.m. Jury Selection and Trial set for 8/15/2022 at 9:00 a.m.

