Advertisement

Former Altoona financial advisor enters not guilty plea

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted Shillin on nine counts of wire fraud and one count of bank...
A Federal Grand Jury has indicted Shillin on nine counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud.(Shillin Wealth Management)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Former Altoona-based financial advisor Michael Shillin pleas not guilty of the criminal charges he faces, that claim he lied to and defrauded clients.

A not guilty plea was entered for counts 1-9, and 10.

According to a federal indictment, Michael Shillin’s company managed nearly 3,000 accounts and more than $135 million.

However, he did so fraudulently. A Federal Grand Jury has indicted Shillin on nine counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud.

The indictment claims the owner of the now-defunct Shillin Wealth Management engaged in a scheme to defraud clients.

Investigators say he falsely told clients he made them hundreds of thousands of dollars by purchasing stock in companies, which the the securities and exchange commission says was a lie.

The indictment also charges Shillin with defrauding a bank by taking out more than 450,000 in loans using a client’s banking information.

Shillin’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 16, 20-22.

Pretrial motions due 6/6/2022.

Pretrial Motion Hearing set for 6/16/2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Final Pretrial Submissions due 7/18/2022.

Final Pretrial Conference set for 7/21/2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Final Hearing set for 8/3/2022 at 2:30 p.m. Jury Selection and Trial set for 8/15/2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Altoona investment advisor under investigation
Former Altoona investment advisor barred from securities industry
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Federal lawsuit filed against former Altoona-based financial analyst
Former Altoona financial advisor indicted on federal fraud charges

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced...
Sen. Johnson hosts panel highlighting people claiming to be harmed by COVID-19 vaccines
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

A jury has found a Barron County man guilty of killing another man who was in a relationship...
Chetek man found guilty of homicide
The clinic will be Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. at Onalaska Middle School.
La Crosse County COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Saturday for children ages 5-11
Wisconsin tourism industry shows signs of recovery after pandemic slow down
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin tops 800,000 total COVID-19 cases