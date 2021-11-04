La Crosse County COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Saturday for children ages 5-11

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be held in La Crosse County on Saturday.

The clinic will run from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Onalaska Middle School. The clinic will specifically administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

The La Crosse County Health Department said 60 doses of the vaccine will be available. Parents or legal guardians will need to register by calling 608-785-9723 and also be present at the clinic to authorize the vaccine.

“In anticipation of this approval, the La Crosse County Health Department has been planning for vaccination clinics throughout La Crosse County,” Bridget Boland Cardinali, PHN and La Crosse County Health Department Vaccine Program Lead, said. “We know that vaccination can help keep children safe and learning in-school, which is why we’ve been working with area schools and youth-serving agencies to make these vaccinations available and accessible.”

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all other eligible people will follow from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The La Crosse County Health Department notes that other area providers have begun to accept appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and updates will be available on the department’s website.

