Advertisement

La Crosse County COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Saturday for children ages 5-11

The clinic will be Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. at Onalaska Middle School.
The clinic will be Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m. at Onalaska Middle School.(Pfizer)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be held in La Crosse County on Saturday.

The clinic will run from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Onalaska Middle School. The clinic will specifically administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

The La Crosse County Health Department said 60 doses of the vaccine will be available. Parents or legal guardians will need to register by calling 608-785-9723 and also be present at the clinic to authorize the vaccine.

“In anticipation of this approval, the La Crosse County Health Department has been planning for vaccination clinics throughout La Crosse County,” Bridget Boland Cardinali, PHN and La Crosse County Health Department Vaccine Program Lead, said. “We know that vaccination can help keep children safe and learning in-school, which is why we’ve been working with area schools and youth-serving agencies to make these vaccinations available and accessible.”

Our vaccinators are ready for ages 5+ to get their COVID-19 vaccines! Our first clinic is this Saturday, November 6th....

Posted by La Crosse County Health Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all other eligible people will follow from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The La Crosse County Health Department notes that other area providers have begun to accept appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and updates will be available on the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced...
Sen. Johnson hosts panel highlighting people claiming to be harmed by COVID-19 vaccines
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin tops 800,000 total COVID-19 cases
As daylight saving ends seasonal affective disorder sets in.
As daylight saving comes to an end, seasonal affective disorder intensifies
Many vaccine providers in western Wisconsin are scheduled to begin administering doses to...
Providers release details about start dates for pediatric COVID-19 vaccination
Advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are discussing approval of a...
Wisconsin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children Ages 5-11