Lincoln Middle School students learn about city planning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at Lincoln Middle School are receiving first hand lessons about the city planning process.

For the last 11 years, city officials have worked with 7th graders through the Urban Planning Curriculum, coinciding with National Community Planning Month.

Students are given a site in La Crosse, and are tasked with creating a plan which would make it more beneficial to the community.

Past projects have seen students develop plans for Riverside North, now known as the River Point District, as well as the old Kmart site.

This year, Environmental Planner Lewis Kuhlman helped students plan out what to do with the former Trane Plant 6 site, a vacant ten acre lot along George and St. Andrew streets.

“It was a really good opportunity for the students to get an idea of how cities are made, or put together and planned,” Kuhlman said.

Part of the space is being developed for housing, but discussions are still being had over what to do with the rest of the area.

That’s where the student plans come into play, to give city officials ideas they wouldn’t have otherwise thought of.

“We hold onto them [plans] as a resource, using those as sort of a brainstorm exercise really helps,” Kuhlman added.

The top four plans were presented on Thursday, with Harper Solverson among the students detailing their ideas to Kuhlman, Mayor Mitch Reynolds, and fellow classmates.

“I love to design things and I love to build things, so just taking my creativity and putting it towards something that’s actually useful in school makes me feel really good,” Solverson said.

Solverson adds that having city officials ask students for their input makes her feel like a valued member of the community, even at a young age.

“I feel like sometimes people say, you’ll get your chance when you’re older, but this project makes you realize you have your chance now, and you can do that now,” Solverson expressed.

The project not only gave students insight on the city’s planning process...Solverson gained some new perspective.

“It gave me two new friends, and it made me realize that I don’t always get to be the leader in the group,” Solverson explained. “We were all equal in this project, and so I realized that I wasn’t always the center of attention.”

The ultimate goal of the project is to get people interested in redevelopment at a young age.

