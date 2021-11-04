Advertisement

Pablo group purchases historic Eau Claire building

The previous owners say the antique business has moved to a more virtual mode and the pandemic expedited the decision to close the storefront.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 306 Main Street in downtown, previously ‘The Antique Emporium’, will be taken over by Eau Claire’s Pablo Group.

The previous owners say the antique business has moved to a more virtual mode and the pandemic expedited the decision to close the storefront.

The three story building was originally a masonic lodge when built in 1899. The Pablo Group plans to renovate the space while preserving its historical integrity.

Colab, a co-working space , will move in once construction is complete.

Elaine Coughlin, Colab Community Manager, says the building has been a staple in downtown Eau Claire.

“I love this location. Love this building. Its been a staple in downtown Eau Claire for as long as I’ve been alive, so to be a part of it in a different way, not that it’s being sold, is very exciting,” Coughlin said.

The Antique Emporium is holding an inventory sale through the holiday season with many items sold at a discounted price.

They are open each Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Assorted items are also available for purchase through the online retail platforms eBay and AbeBooks.

