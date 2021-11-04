Advertisement

Packers fans react to Rodgers’ positive COVID-19 test

Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love
Fans are split on Rodgers’ diagnosis, united in excitement for Jordan Love(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers sent shockwaves through the sports universe Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday. Not only does his positive test mean he’ll miss Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is reportedly unvaccinated after previously saying he was “immunized.”

Packers fans at Hoehn’s Huddle Sports Bar and Grill and Memorabilia Shop had mixed reactions to his positive test. Some were understanding, like fan Ashley Klatt.

“I mean I can’t get mad at him,” said Klatt. “It’s not like he chose to get COVID-19. I’m not disappointed.”

Others were more critical, like fan Kyra Nowacki, who was not a fan of Rodgers not being straightforward about his vaccination status.

“That’s what happens when you go to a Halloween party and you’re not vaxxed,” said Nowacki. “He’s been rubbing me the wrong way lately. Just be honest with your fans.”

While the fans aren’t united on Rodgers’ positive diagnosis, fans are coming together to support the man taking his place. Jordan Love will get his first career start for Green Bay at quarterback after being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It’s going to be very exciting,” said Hoehn’s Huddle Owner Dan Hoehn. “Next year is uncertain as for what Aaron’s going to do, so to see what Jordan can bring is going to be great.”

Klatt echoed that sentiment.

“The big thing is to see the future of Green Bay, with Jordan Love and seeing the strong offense we got,” said Klatt. “We got some great running backs and strong wide receivers. It’ll be a fun game to watch.”

The Packers face the Chiefs Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in Kansas City on FOX WZAW.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
Mariah Davis, 16
16-year-old Camp Douglas girl found safe
Smallmouth bass with Largemouth Bass Virus.
Virus confirmed in smallmouth bass near Door County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Blugolds prepare for WIAC tournament
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, November 3rd
Protecting Children from Online Predators
Protecting Children from Online Predators
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Eau Claire