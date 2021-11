EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds volleyball team prepares for the WIAC tournament, opening up in the semifinals tomorrow against UW-Oshkosh! The Blugolds won the regular season WIAC championship, are the number one seed and are currently the 10th ranked D3 team in the country.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.