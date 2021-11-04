Advertisement

‘There’s no safe level:’ CDC updates lead poisoning standards for children

More young children with lead poisoning will increase
CDC updates lead poisoning threshold in children
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is lowering the threshold for lead poisoning in children.

The CDC announced new standards for lead poisoning on Thursday. The updated lowered blood level reference value has decreased from 5 micrograms per deciliter to 3.5 micrograms per deciliter.

The move is expected to more than double the number of kids with worrisome levels of the toxic metal in their blood.

“There’s really no safe, true safe level for lead,” said Dr. David Holz, general pediatrician for Marshfield Clinic.

The change is meant to combat the stubborn problem of lead poisoning in children. That’s why doctors recommend testing in younger children.

“With time they have decided to continue to lower that quote-unquote safer threshold so that when we are doing testing to monitor lead level, we have a lower threshold to intervene,” said Dr. Holz.

The lower threshold will elevate 300,000 kids across the country to high blood level status. Low levels of lead poisoning are usually asymptomatic.

“However, at higher levels, those symptoms can include irritability, stomach pains, fatigue, vomiting, changes in behavior, and sometimes with really high levels we can see neurocognitive changes,” said Dr. Holz.

Lead poisoning can be found anywhere, but it’s especially bad across the industrial Midwest.

“Well it exists here because we have older housing,” said Michelle Schoch, an environmental health sanitarian for the Marathon County Health Department, " as paint deteriorates over time, it begins to chip and peel, which causes lead dust to occur and children can become exposed to.

Children can ingest dust and chips from the paint said Schwoch.

She said Marathon County sees about 5 to 6 children a year with lead poisoning.

Medical providers suggest going through your home for any potential sources of lead.

Some experts think the change was overdue.

