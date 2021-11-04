Advertisement

Tundraland renovates veteran’s home as part of “Baths for the Brave” program

Several Tundraland crews work at the home of the "Baths for the Brave" recipient.
Several Tundraland crews work at the home of the "Baths for the Brave" recipient.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of Veterans Day, next week, Tundraland is honoring a local veteran for his service, with a bathroom remodel.

Mark Kralovec is a single father. His wife passed away about five years ago from cancer. According to Kralovec, “It’s just a lot of work to keep up and a lot of things around the house just haven’t gotten done.”

With three teenage boys, all sharing a bathroom, it’s a lot to keep up with.

“We all like to use different soaps, so there’s always usually seven different soaps strewn around and some people like to use the bath scrubbies and some people don’t, so those are also all over the place. But, it’s kind of old and needs a refresh,” says Alek Kralovec, one of Mark Kralovec’s sons.

That refresh happened Thursday, courtesy of Tundraland. The company choosing to renovate the Kralovec’s two full bathrooms as part of its “Baths for the Brave” program. It recognizes a veteran, in this case Mark Kralovec, who served in the Navy from 1989 to 1995, for their service to country.

“We tried to find a veteran, very deserving because of any kind of circumstance that we can come in and help them out, put in a nice bathroom for them. This year we’re actually doing two bathrooms,” says Paul Lukowski from Tundraland.

Tundraland crews started working on replacing the shower and bathtubs in both bathrooms. Mark Kralovec’s shower is being replaced with a low threshold, walk-in unit with safety bars for when he’s older. His boy’s bathroom is being fitted with a new tub and extra storage, too.

“The great part about that system, if you’re like me and you like clean stuff and you hate cleaning, it’s very low maintenance and all you have to do is rinse it off, so he doesn’t have to spend a lot of time in there,” says Paul Lukowski.

In addition to the two new bathrooms, the Kralovec crew was also presented with a $5,000 check -- to use as they see fit. The whole experiencing overwhelming, but appreciated, Kralovec adds, “It’s just quite an honor to be selected for this.”

