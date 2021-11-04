WAGNER TAILS: Love and Socks

MENOMONIE & LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Love has traveled around the world in hopes of finding her forever home. Originally from India, she was flown to a shelter in Canada five years ago in hopes of getting adopted. More than two years ago, though, that shelter in Canada closed, and she arrived in Wisconsin.

Love is available for adoption through Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie. She lost her back legs, but she can maneuver almost any surface. She can jump off furniture, but does need a little help with getting on the couch.

Named for her love for humans, this six-year-old has never met a person she didn’t like. She gets along with more passive dogs, but she is NOT cat friendly.

She enjoys swimming, car or UTV rides, and is treat motivated to learn most anything. Staff members at Moses Ark say Love is an amazing dog just looking for someone to love her back.

Socks also re-located to Wisconsin to find her new family. She was rescued from a hoarding situation in Tennessee.

Socks is six years old and approximately 60 pounds. She is available for adoption through Last Paw Rescue, and her foster mom in La Crosse says she’s good with kids, cats, and other dogs.

Socks is on a thyroid medication, but it’s pretty inexpensive at just 10- dollars a month. This snuggly gal would love a home with a fenced yard in addition to a comfy couch to curl up on.

