Wis. State Patrol trooper reunites service dog with her family after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin service dog has been reunited with her family, thanks to a Wisconsin State trooper.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on Facebook Tuesday that a trooper was investigating a crash last week. The service dog went missing from the crash.

With assistance from the Jackson County Humane Society, the trooper was able to find the dog and make sure she got home safely.

The pups in the background of the trooper’s picture also got to get in on the action. Talk about an adorable photobomb!

Great job, Trooper Aguilar!

