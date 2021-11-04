Wisconsin tops 800,000 total COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsinites ever infected with the coronavirus has topped 800,000 Friday, according to new data from the Department of Health Services.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 802,117 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The state crossed 700,000 COVID-19 cases on Sept. 19, meaning it took over 5 weeks for it to accumulate another 100,000 cases.

On Thursday, health officials confirmed 2,801 new cases. The seven-day rolling average has increased now to 1,996 and has been rising for the past two days.

Twenty-one people have died from the virus, DHS noted Thursday, bringing the total number of lives ever claimed by the virus up to 8,580. The seven-day rolling average for new deaths continues to fluctuate, rising to 11 Thursday.

The average number of Wisconsinites hospitalized with the virus has dipped to 903, while the average number of people admitted into Wisconsin ICUs with COVID-19 has remained stable at 278. Around 90.6% of hospital beds across the state are in use.

Dane Co. nears three-quarters vaccinated

Dane County is two-tenths of a percent away from reaching three-quarters of its residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, DHS data indicate.

Currently, 71.8% of Dane Co. residents have already completed their vaccine series.

Overall in Wisconsin, 58% of residents have received at least their first shot and 55.2% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

Of the 6.3 million vaccines administered to date in Wisconsin, DHS reports 11,405 have been given out this week.

Those ages 5-11 are expected to be added to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard soon, as Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID-19 vaccine has already begun administration.

