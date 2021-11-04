Advertisement

Wisconsin tourism industry showing new signs of life

Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - One of the industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of a rebound in Wisconsin.

According to the United States Travel Association’s September data, Wisconsin experienced its first growth in monthly year-over-year tourism spending compared to 2019, which was the state’s best year on record.

Gov. Tony Evers said the state directed more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping the tourism and hospitality industries get through the pandemic.

In 2020, the state’s tourism’s $17 billion industry declined by 22 percent compared to 2019. The Wisconsin Department of Tourism anticipates 2021 to still be down overall compared to 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-lifestyle-business-united-states-travel-33110a04742776d0a1c7e59b8d84a59c

